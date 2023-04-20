StockNews.com Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.53 million, a P/E ratio of -31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.