Robert W. Baird Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $265.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $246.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

