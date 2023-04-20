Traders Buy Large Volume of Sibanye Stillwater Call Options (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,310 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 3,106 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SBSW opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 324,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $37,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,628,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Stories

