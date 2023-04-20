StockNews.com Upgrades Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) to “Buy”

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Saga Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SGA opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.