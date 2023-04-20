Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 60.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000.

Freshpet Stock Down 4.5 %

Freshpet stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

