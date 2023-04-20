Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

SLB opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

