Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2 %

DIS opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

