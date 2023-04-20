Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.