Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC set a C$38.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Filo Mining Price Performance
Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
