Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 167.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC set a C$38.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Filo Mining Company Profile

In other Filo Mining news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total transaction of C$1,209,000.00. In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,746,195. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total transaction of C$1,209,000.00.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

