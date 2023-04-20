Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at Cormark

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
FIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Filo Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Pi Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97.
Insider Activity at Filo Mining
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.