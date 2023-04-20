Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at Cormark

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

FIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Filo Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Pi Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97.

In related news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total value of C$1,209,000.00. In related news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total value of C$1,209,000.00. Also, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

