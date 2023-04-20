Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Raised to GBX 375 at Morgan Stanley

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.65) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.43) to GBX 344 ($4.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.50) to GBX 383 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.73 ($4.09).

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 343.60 ($4.25) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 350.60 ($4.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,123.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

