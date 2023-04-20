GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GoldMining Price Performance
Shares of CVE:GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. GoldMining has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$1.96.
GoldMining Company Profile
