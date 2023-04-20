GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) PT Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. GoldMining has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$1.96.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

