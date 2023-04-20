Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 595 ($7.36) price objective on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 470 ($5.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.58) to GBX 420 ($5.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 364 ($4.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.33. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 183 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 405 ($5.01).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

