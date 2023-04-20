Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 955 ($11.82) on Monday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 625 ($7.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 925.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 879.09. The company has a market capitalization of £142.20 million, a PE ratio of 909.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

