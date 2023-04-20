Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Trading Down 2.2 %
LON GPH opened at GBX 154 ($1.91) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £96.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.56.
About Global Ports
