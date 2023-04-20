Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON GPH opened at GBX 154 ($1.91) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £96.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.56.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

