Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Development Price Performance

CVE:ODV opened at C$7.07 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$13.89. The firm has a market cap of C$590.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.3611971 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

