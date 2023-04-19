Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

