State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $67.00. State Street shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 4,122,830 shares.

The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

Several research firms recently commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

