Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

