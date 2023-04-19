The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

