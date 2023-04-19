State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
State Street Stock Performance
STT stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.
State Street Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.
Insider Transactions at State Street
Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in State Street by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.
About State Street
State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.