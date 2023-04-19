Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 180 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 376.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.
Insider Activity
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PG opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Further Reading
