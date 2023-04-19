NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

