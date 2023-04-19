State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $199.76 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $199,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.30.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.20.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

