Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 31,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.