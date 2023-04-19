Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Pool worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pool by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.18.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.30 and a 200-day moving average of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $473.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

