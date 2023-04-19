River Road Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $473.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

