Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PXD opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average of $228.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

