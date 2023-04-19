Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $15.66 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. The firm has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.