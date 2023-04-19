Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

MTB opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.