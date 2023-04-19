The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

