Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 58,497 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.41.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

