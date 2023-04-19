M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,403,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,871,410 shares.The stock last traded at $123.39 and had previously closed at $116.59.

The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.