FY2023 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.35. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of STT opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

