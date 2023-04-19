Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 232,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,124.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after buying an additional 256,411 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

