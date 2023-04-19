Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.92. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

