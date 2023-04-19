Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Cut by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.