NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,147 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at HP
In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HP Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HP (HPQ)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.