NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,147 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.