Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,496,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 97,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.