Raymond James Lowers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $181.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $419.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 99,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.