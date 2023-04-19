Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

