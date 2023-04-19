Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.