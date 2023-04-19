Bank of Montreal Can Sells 69,125 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

