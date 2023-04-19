Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 82,046 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

