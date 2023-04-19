Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,281,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE OXM opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

