Johnson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

