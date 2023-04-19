Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

