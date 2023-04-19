Cypress Capital LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day moving average of $213.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.