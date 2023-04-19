Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 76 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1,468.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Visa by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,000,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $207,798,000 after buying an additional 90,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

