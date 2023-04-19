Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,458 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,458 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.70.

SYK opened at $290.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $294.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.